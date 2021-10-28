Georgia men’s and women’s basketball to sell alcohol at home games this season
ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be selling alcohol to the general public at men’s and women’s basketball games this season at Stegeman Coliseum, per a school release.
A “pilot” alcohol sales program will allow the University of Georgia Athletic Association to monitor food and other operations at the event with the alcohol sales.
The Bulldogs’ men’s team hosts its opening exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Morehouse, with its regular-season home opener on Tuesday Nov. 9 against Florida International.
The UGA women’s basketball program hosts its exhibition opener on Nov. 11 against Gardner-Webb and plays its regular-season home opener on Nov. 15 against Furman.
Georgia will become the 11th SEC school to sell alcohol to the general public. The release states it looks to enhance the fan experience by expanding its offerings at concessions.
The UGA release says that a variety of domestic, import, craft and premium beers and seltzer will be available for purchase at designated concession stands.
Georgia will put a focus on promoting and enforcing responsible consumption of alcohol along with sales and service, for which guidelines will be in place:
- Alcoholic beverages are only available to fans aged 21 and above.
- Each transaction requires a valid government-issued ID.
- Identification check is required at all points of sale.
- Enforced limit of two beverages per transaction, per person.
- Sales begin once gates open at Stegeman Coliseum, 1-hour before announced start time.
- Sales end at designated times as determined by the SEC’s game management policy on alcohol sales, which indicate 12:00 media timeout in the 2nd half for men’s basketball and end of the 3rd quarter for women’s basketball.
- All beverages will be served in cups.
- Aramark, the official concessions partner of UGAAA, will manage all operations associated with the sale of alcohol at events.
- Aramark employees will undergo extensive training through an in-house training program. All employees must be certified in an accredited alcohol service program (TEAM or TIPS).
- Each event will have an alcohol compliance supervisor (Aramark standard) on site.