Georgia men’s and women’s basketball to sell alcohol at home games this season

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be selling alcohol to the general public at men’s and women’s basketball games this season at Stegeman Coliseum, per a school release.

A “pilot” alcohol sales program will allow the University of Georgia Athletic Association to monitor food and other operations at the event with the alcohol sales.

The Bulldogs’ men’s team hosts its opening exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5 against Morehouse, with its regular-season home opener on Tuesday Nov. 9 against Florida International.