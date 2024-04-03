Georgia basketball came one game short of making NIT history, the Bulldogs falling 84-67 to No. 1 seed Seton Hall.

UGA fell behind the Pirates (24-12) early and never caught up, missing the chance at the program’s first NIT championship berth.

Georgia finished its second season under coach Mike White with a 20-17 record, the program’s first 20-win season since 2016.

The Bulldogs made their first trip to a postseason tournament since 2017, an obvious step in the direction of rebuilding UGA basketball.

Building early leads had been a key part of Georgia’s improbable run. The same Bulldog team that held halftime leads in all three of its NIT wins trailed Seton Hall 42-25 at the break at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pirates seized control early, sinking seven of their first 11 shots. UGA made just one of its first 11 shots, and quickly trailed Seton Hall 18-3 at the 13:57 mark.

The Bulldogs trailed the Pirates by double digits through most of the first half. Seton Hall mounted 11-0 and 10-0 scoring runs and led by as much as 22 points.

Georgia finished the first half 2-of-15 shooting from 3-point range and 27 percent from the floor.

UGA sparked multiple comeback attempts but never got within single digits of the Pirates in the second half.

Seton Hall led 60-36 with 14:41 remaining before the Bulldogs started gnawing back. Freshman Silas Demary Jr. scored five straight points to ignite an 11-3 run from the 8:21 mark to 5:26.

Jalen DeLoach finished the run with a gritty layup, cutting the Pirate lead to 73-62.

Seton Hall pulled away again, though, outscoring UGA 11-5 in the game’s last 5:10.

The Bulldogs showed they could compete with Seton Hall, as they tied the Pirates 42-42 in the second half.

The Pirates will face fellow No. 1 seed Indiana State at 7 p.m. on Thursday back at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis (TV: ESPN).