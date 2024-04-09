ATHENS — Georgia’s 20-win basketball season might be over, but a cornerstone of the future of the Bulldogs’ program is about to go on display.

Asa Newell, an Athens native and 5-star impact recruit, will be one of the top 12 American players going up against the top dozen from around the world in the Nike Hoops Summitt in Portland, Ore. (TV: Saturday, 10 p.m., FS1).

Newell is coming off a perfect 33-0 season at Montverde Academy that saw his team win a national championship with a 79-63 win over Paul VI High School last Saturday.

“Life is moving fast,” Newell said during his appearance on the Ingles ‘On the Beat’ Show.

“I just played my last high school game on Saturday, I’m like man, I’m just trying to take everything in.”

Newell is also trying to help Georgia coach Mike White secure the best talent in the nation as the college basketball ranks are buzzing with transfer portal action that runs through May 1.

“I’m almost an assistant coach right now, I tell (UGA assistant) Erik Pastrana I’m the best recruiter in the nation,” Newell said with a smile.

“Sometimes Coach E.P. or Mike White tells me, ‘Hey text this guy, and let him know that we want you really bad,’ and I do.”

There’s no one better to talk about the Athens or UGA campus experience than Newell, whose older brother, Jaden, is already on the team.

The brothers spent their young growing up in Athens and taking part in university activities, whether it was piano lessons in the music building or competing with the “Swim Dogs” club team.

The next dunking fans will see from Asa Newell, however, will be on the basketball court when he launches his 6-foot-9, 205-pound frame high into the air.

Newell, who has been compared to former NBA 11-time all star Chris Bosh, is ready to lead Georgia to an NCAA Tournament appearance next season.

“My mind is to get to March Madness, make it to the tournament, and see where God takes us from there,” Newell said. “Individually, I’m going for Freshman of the Year. My standards are high for myself, and I hold myself to those standards.”

Asa Newell, who will also play in the Jordan Brand Classic all-star game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 21, will arrive on the UGA campus the first week of June for summer classes and individual workouts.

“I think I bring a winning culture to the team, because I know what it takes,” Newell said. “I also bring a defensive presence, you’re going to know I’m there.

“I’m an energy guy throughout practice, and I’m a leader and I can stretch the floor. Some things I’m going to work on, I’m going to work on my handles, being as tall as I am, I’ve got to get lower. I’m also going to get in the weight room and get stronger with Coach (Collin) Crane.”