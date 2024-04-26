Georgia basketball has signed De’Shayne Montgomery, keeping the momentum of its 20-win season rolling with the signing of the former MAAC Rookier= of the Year.

Montgomery averaged 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a team-high 1.7 steals per game for Mount St. Mary’s last season.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard, who is originally from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week a school-record six times last season — including the final four weeks of the season.

Nine times, Montgomery scored 20 points or more, bringing the promise of explosive offense to the Bulldogs.

Montgomery joins 5-star prospect Asa Newell as the second newcomer to the 2024-25 squad.

Georgia is under the direction of rising third-year head coach Mike White, who led UGA to the semifinals of the NIT and the first 20-win season since 2016.