ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be in the spotlight of the SEC-ACC Challenge with Notre Dame coming to Stegeman Coliseum on Dec. 3.

The Bulldogs, under the direction of third-year coach Mike White, are building on the momentum of the program’s first 20-win season in eight years and a semifinal appearance in the NIT that included wins over basketball powers Xavier, Wake Forest and Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State.

Georgia showed its promise early last season with a 68-66 win at Florida State in last season’s SEC-ACC Challenge, coming from 17 points down with 6:37 remaining for that win.

White, already, has a win over Notre Dame as Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs knocking off the Irish 77-62 in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs’ offseason additions have been noteworthy, the eight new players (five transfers, three freshmen signees) ranked No. 14 in the nation, per 247Sports.

White’s class ranks ahead of such notables as Auburn (21st), Michigan State (22nd), UCLA (23rd), Arizona (24th), Syracuse (25th), Georgia Tech (26th) and Kentucky (27th).

Georgia’s roster is topped by three returning starters, rising sophomores Blue Cain, Silas Demary Jr. and Dylan James.

The Bulldogs’ upcoming non-conference schedule also includes Marquette (Nov. 23) and St. Johns (Nov. 24) at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas.

The Georgia women’s basketball team drew Virginia Tech as its SEC-ACC Challenge opponent and will play on Dec. 4 in Stegeman Coliseum.