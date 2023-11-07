Georgia basketball had its challenges with Oregon on Monday after, but hustle and resiliency were not among them.

The Ducks, led by All-Pac-12 post N’Faly Dante, led by as many as 20 points en route to the 82-71 win over the Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena in the Naismith Hall of Fame Series.

Dante, a 6-11, 220-pound force, scored 16 points and pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds as Oregon used its size and athleticism to outscore Georgia 48-20 in the paint.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs, including a 3-pointer with 1:55 left to cut the lead to 78-68.

The Bulldogs drew closer moments later, as freshman Blue Cain (12 points, 5-of-11 shooting), drained a corner 3 to make it a three possession game at 79-71 with 57.4 seconds left.

Oregon, coming off a 21-win season, was able to close out the game without Georgia getting any closer.

Kario Oquendo, who starred at UGA for two seasons before transferring to play for the Ducks this season, had 7 points in the nine minutes he played coming off the bench for this loaded Oregon team.

It was a game the Ducks controlled wire to wire, even as the Bulldogs showed some tenacity as Mike White threw different combinations on the court.

Georgia basketball had a 10-day trip to Italy last summer that White believed would help prepare the team better for the season.

The Bulldogs simply had no answer for Dante and Oregon’s interior game from the jump.

The Ducks had led by as many as 17 points in the first half (28-11) before Georgia used an 11-0 run to make the game competitive, closing the gap to 32-28 on a Cain steal and drive.

The Ducks re-extended the lead to 40-30 as the teams headed into the halftime locker room.

“When we moved the ball side to side, we gave them trouble inside,” Oregon coach Dana Altman noted. “We had (28) points in the paint.”

Georgia, meanwhile, had just 10 points in the paint in the first half, turning the ball over as many times through the first 20 minutes (9) as they had field goals.

The Bulldogs return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday night in Stegeman Coliseum against ACC power Wake Forest.