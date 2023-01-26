Tennessee towers over suddenly struggling Georgia basketball, 70-41

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia basketball measured itself against one of the best teams in the nation on Wednesday night, and the Bulldogs came up short — literally and figuratively. Tennessee’s size and power were simply too much for the roster first-year coach Mike White quickly assembled after being hired following this past offseason.

The No. 4-ranked Vols hung a 70-41 loss on Georgia, sending the Bulldogs into their first three-game losing streak of the season. Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) went on a 17-3 run midway through the second half, sending fans to the exits with 6:50 left as it forged ahead 62-33. Georgia (13-7, 3-4) had hit just 1 of 11 shots at that point in the game, leaving coach Mike White looking perplexed, arms folded on the side court. Terry Roberts led Georgia with 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting on a night that saw the Bulldogs struggle from the floor -- making just 16 of 55 shots (29.1 percent) -- and the free-throw line 5-of-12 (41.7 percent). The Vols were taller and thicker across the front line, featuring 7-foot-1, 265-pound senior Uros Plavsic and explosive 6-6, 224-pound wing Josiah-Jordan James —matchups the Bulldogs had no answers for. Tennessee outscored Georgia 36-18 in the paint and scored 25 of its points of 20 Bulldogs’ turnovers.

Georgia had gotten off to a quick start in the first half, opening the scoring on a Frank Anselem dunk and taking a 6-4 lead into the first TV timeout on an Oquendo drive to the hoop. Tennessee, however, responded with 9-0 run and took a 35-22 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs return home to play host to South Carolina at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum, where Georgia has won 10 of its last 11 games. The Gamecocks were 8-11 and 1-5 league play entering into their contest at Florida on Wednesday night. Statbo , Dawgnation

