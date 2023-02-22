Georgia basketball falls behind boiling Arkansas offense early in 97-65 loss

The Bulldogs (16-12, 6-9 SEC) were outmatched on both ends of the floor in a 97-65 loss to the Razorbacks (19-9, 8-7) at a hostile Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Georgia basketball was overwhelmed by a fatally explosive Arkansas offense in its sixth straight road loss.

It took the Razorbacks just 10 minutes to establish their dominance, jumping out to a 23-8 lead that kept the notoriously intimidating home crowd happily engaged all night.

Arkansas sank a season-high 11 3-pointers, shooting 55 percent from the field. UGA shot just 37 percent, making just 6 of its 18 3-point attempts.

Kario Oquendo gave an encouraging performance after scoring just 15 points in his last two games. The Florida SouthWestern State transfer led his team with 20 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Georgia returns to its well-protected Stegeman Coliseum, where it boasts a 13-2 record, to face Missouri at 1 p.m. on Saturday.