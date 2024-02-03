ATHENS – Georgia basketball’s offense could not stand up to a red-hot South Carolina squad in the second half, falling 72-62 at Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 4-5 SEC) offense limped through the final 12 minutes of the game, surrendering 5 turnovers and scoring just 11 points.

Georgia, which suffered its third-straight loss, made just three shots from the field in the last 12 minutes.

The Gamecocks (19-3, 7-2) outscored UGA 23-11 during the stretch to seal their fifth-straight win.

Georgia allowed South Carolina to take control of the game during a scoring drought from the 12:21 mark to 7:25. The Bulldogs took just one shot and committed four turnovers during the drought.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, scored eight straight for the biggest scoring run of the game.

The Bulldogs never threatened South Carolina’s lead again.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim led UGA’s offense with 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal. Abdur-Rahim made four of his 12 attempts from 3-point range.

Georgia used scoring runs of 6-0 and 5-0 midway through the first half to set up a slight 40-38 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs started red-hot from 3-point range, sinking seven of their first 10 shots from deep. Blue Cain knocked down 3-pointers on three straight possessions to take the first two-score lead of the game.

RJ Melendez followed Cain’s 3-pointers with a pair of high-flying dunks that took UGA’s biggest lead of the first half. The Illinois transfer dashed by the South Carolina defenders in transition, took a pass from Silas Demary Jr. and jammed his second dunk in front of the erupting Georgia student section.

Georgia led 29-19 with 8:05 left in the half.

The Gamecocks clawed right back, though, sinking three unanswered 3-pointers to cut that lead down to a point. The teams traded blows from there as UGA entered the locker rooms with the two-point advantage.

Abdur-Rahim finished the first half with a team-high 11 points, shooting 3 of 6 from beyond the arc.