ATHENS – Georgia basketball fell short of an upset, falling 88-82 to Florida before a rowdy Stegeman Coliseum crowd on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-11, 4-8 SEC) dropped their sixth straight loss, a streak that started with a 102-98 overtime loss at Florida (17-7, 8-4) three weeks ago.

Georgia, which lost the lead for good with 14:53 remaining, made several unsuccessful runs in the game’s waning minutes.

Leading scorer Noah Thomasson took the Bulldogs within one possession with a fadeaway 3-pointer at the 1:18 mark.

The Niagara transfer raced around a ball screen and shook his defender for just enough separation to cut the deficit to 83-80.

Thomasson missed a running 3-pointer on the next possession before the Gators took a six-point lead on free throws. Florida nailed all of its foul shots from there to seal the program’s 10th straight win over Georgia.

Thomasson led the scoring effort with 26 points, 2 rebounds and a steal. Center Russel Tchewa added 15 points of his own with 4 rebounds.

The same Georgia offense that scored 46 on Florida in the first half came out lethargic in the second. The Bulldogs committed eight turnovers in the second half’s first 10 minutes and scored just seven points.

Russel Tchewa made UGA’s first shot attempt of the second half before the team missed their next eight shots from the field. Blue Cain’s 3-pointer at the 9:15 mark quenched a shooting drought that lasted just over 12 minutes.

Georgia finished the second half 9-of-24 shooting from the field.

The Bulldogs did well to limit Florida’s attack while they sputtered offensively.

Georgia coach Mike White spent the mid-week bye addressing interior defense and rebounding, as the Gators lead the country with over 44 rebounds per game.

Florida also imposed its will on Georgia’s interior three weeks ago in Gainesville, scoring 56 points in the paint with 48 rebounds.

White’s defense did somewhat better slowing the towering Florida lineup, which finished with 36 paint points and 39 rebounds.

Perhaps Georgia’s best chance at snapping its losing streak comes on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will visit Vanderbilt (7-17, 2-9) at 8:30 p.m.