Justin Hill nailed a clutch, 18-foot fadeaway jump shot to shock Florida State in a 68-66 statement win Wednesday night.

Hill, who received the inbound with 20 seconds remaining, faked a drive to the basket, crossed his defender over and nailed a stepback shot with 1.5 seconds remaining.

The second-year Bulldog stared UGA’s bench down as Florida State’s last-ditch halfcourt shot missed wide right. A wave of black Bulldog jerseys proceeded to mob Hill as Seminoles fans quickly cleared Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Bulldogs (4-3) erased a late 17-point deficit to silence a raucous home Florida State crowd for their first road win of the season.

The Bulldogs (4-3), who trailed 61-44 with 6:37 remaining, outscored the Seminoles (4-2) 23-5 in the last seven minutes. Freshman guard Silas Demary Jr. powered the comeback, scoring 6 of his career-high 15 points during the stretch.

The highest-rated member of Geogria’s highly-touted freshman class put Georgia within two points of Florida State on a three-point play at the 3:19 mark. The Bulldogs took their first lead since the game’s opening minutes on the next possession, as Jabri Abdur-Rahim sank his fourth 3-pointer of the game.

Florida State seized a 25-21 halftime thanks to an early scoring run. The Seminoles scored 13 unanswered points to grab a 13-5 lead at the 14:48 mark.

Both Georgia and Florida State were ice cold throughout most of the first half, combining to sink just 16 shots from the floor.

The Bulldogs, who jumped out to a 5-0 lead on their first two possessions, made just a pair of free throws through the next 10 minutes of action. UGA also only allowed 13 points through the first 10 minutes before both offenses appeared to build some momentum.

RJ Melendez, who shot just 1 of 10 from the field in Georgia’s last win, defrosted UGA’s offense late in the half. The Illinois transfer provided 6 points in the half’s last six minutes to pull the Bulldogs back within one possession at the buzzer.