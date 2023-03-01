Georgia basketball comeback bid falls short in 77-67 loss to Florida

The Gators (15-15, 8-9 SEC) held off a late Bulldog (16-14, 6-11) push to sweep the season series at Stegeman Coliseum.

ATHENS — Georgia basketball was close, but it could not overcome a 12-point second half deficit in its loss to Florida.

UGA, which trailed 51-39 with 14:35 remaining in the game, mounted a pair of 5-0 scoring runs to pull within a possession at the 9:17 mark.

The Bulldogs never took the lead, though, and coach Mike White fell one game short of tying a school record 14 home wins in his first season in Athens.

Florida outscored UGA 23-16 from there to secure the win.

White did get strong performances from guards Kario Oquendo and Justin Hill. The two took advantage of a Florida lineup without star center Colin Castleton, who is second in the SEC in blocks.

Oquendo led the team with 20 points. Hill, who has averaged over 13 points in his last eight games, added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Georgia fell behind late in a streaky first half, entering the locker room down 43-33. Florida outscored UGA 17-7 in the game’s final five minutes, shooting 4 of 5 from 3-point range.