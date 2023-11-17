Georgia basketball scrapped to avoid a blowout but never challenged Miami’s lead in a 79-67 loss on Friday.

The Bulldogs (2-2) led by as much as 7 points in the first half before the No. 12-ranked Hurricanes (4-0) stormed back. Georgia fell to the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship with the loss.

Miami took control of the game with a double-digit lead in the final minutes of the first half and never came close to giving it up. The “U” led by at least 10 points through the whole second half.

The undefeated Hurricanes appeared to roll with the same momentum that took them to the Final Four last season. Miami displayed its maturity in neutral site competition, shooting 18 of 19 from the free throw line.

Georgia made just 14 of its 22 free throw attempts.

The Bulldogs were also significantly out-shot in the loss. UGA sank 36 percent of its shots from the field, while Miami finished 45 percent from the floor.

Atlanta native Matthew Cleveland powered Miami offensively with 18 points, 6 rebounds and an assist.

True freshman Blue Cain turned in an encouraging offensive performance for Georgia. The Knoxville, Tn., product scored a career-high 18 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Cain is one member of Georgia’s top-20 recruiting class expected to make a strong impact in his freshman season. Fellow freshman guard Silas DeMary Jr. added 8 points, and team-leading totals of 8 rebounds and 7 assists.

Georgia was humming offensively through the first half before collapsing at the 6:00 mark. The Bulldogs played a clean first 14 minutes, committing just 2 turnovers.

Georgia entered that final stretch narrowly trailing Miami, 24-23. Then the Hurricanes forced 5 turnovers, outscoring the Bulldogs 15-6.

Miami scored 10 points off turnovers to take a 39-29 lead into the break. The Bulldogs failed to score off the 2 turnovers they forced in the first half.

Georgia is back in Baha Mar action at noon on Sunday facing the loser of Friday’s tournament game between Kansas State and Providence.