Georgia basketball missed two major 3-point opportunities in the last 30 seconds of a 78-75 loss at Arkansas on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (14-10, 4-7 SEC) erased a 12-point deficit to grapple with the Razorbacks (12-11, 2-8) down the stretch. UGA, which suffered its fifth-straight loss, traded leads with Arkansas six times in the last four minutes.

Georgia had the chance to steal the lead for a seventh time with half a minute left, trailing 74-72. Veteran guard Justin Hill appeared to have an open floater look to tie the game, but opted to kick a pass out to Jabri Abdur-Rahim in the corner.

Abdur-Rahim, who finished 0 of 4 from 3-point range, missed short.

Freshman Dylan James missed a 3-point chance of his own trailing 75-72 with 12 seconds remaining. Arkansas took the lead for good on three more free throws, and RJ Melendez’s last-ditch full court shot missed as the buzzer sounded.

Silas Demary Jr. provided an encouraging performance, scoring 19 points with 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. Hill added 18 points and 3 assists of his own.

Georgia overcame an icy 1-of-12 start from 3-point range, entering halftime trailing just 34-29. The Bulldogs, who entered Saturday with the fourth-best 3-point percentage in the SEC (35.2), did not make a shot from deep until the 2:18 mark.

That was when Demary Jr. finally got UGA going from behind the arc from the corner. Georgia, trailing Arkansas 30-20 entering the final three minutes of the half, finished on a 9-4 scoring run.

The late run broke a rough start for the Bulldog offense. Georgia was 7-of-24 shooting through the first 17 minutes of action.

The Razorbacks took control with a 10-0 run stretching from 8:58 to 5:22 remaining. Arkansas’ 6-10 forward Jalen Graham led the bully ball run, scoring six points in the paint and from the foul line.

Georgia built its largest lead of the first half, a 19-15 advantage, before the Razorback run.

Demary Jr. led the first half for UGA, scoring 10 points with 2 assists, a block and a steal.

The Bulldogs will enjoy a midweek bye before hosting Florida at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Georgia suffered a 102-98 overtime loss to the Gators two weeks ago.