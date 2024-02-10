Georgia basketball coach Mike White needs his team to show some Saturday night fight.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) roll into a 6 p.m. tip at Arkansas’ rowdy Bud Walton Arena on a season-worst four-game losing streak.

White insists the losing streak itself has not dulled UGA, which faces the Razorbacks (11-11, 2-7) on SEC Network. The ninth-year SEC coach says Georgia has remained sharp going into games despite struggling in the face of late adversity.

“This team all year … has been great between games, win or lose,” White said. “It’s more the in-game issues, in terms of responses. How do we respond to a couple empty possessions, to a couple possessions where we can’t come up with stops?”

White specifically referenced Georgia’s most recent loss, a 75-62 final at Mississippi State on Wednesday. The Bulldogs fought back from a 13-point deficit to get within three points of State with six minutes left, all to fall behind again when the Maroon Bulldogs hit consecutive 3-pointers.

“Probably a little bit easier to respond emotionally when you’re down double digits and you’ve got nothing to lose, and we’ve done a really good job in that category,” White said. “But in these close ones, we’ve got to do a better job moving forward down the stretch.”

Indeed, the Bulldogs have dropped plenty of “close ones” as of late. UGA’s losing streak started with a 102-98 overtime loss at Florida two weeks ago.

Georgia then squandered second half leads for a pair of home losses to Alabama and South Carolina before the loss in Starkville this week.

Winning the “close ones” is not foreign concept to the Bulldogs, though. This same UGA team silenced raucous road crowds with furious comebacks at Florida State, Missouri and South Carolina earlier in the season.

White, who has recognized the razor-thin margin for error in the SEC, needs that identity back from his team.

“We’re losing to very good teams who we had chances to beat, so there’s some positive, obviously,” White said. “Do I like the fact that we’ve lost four in a row? No.

“If we sit here and sulk, we’ve got no shot at Arkansas.”

Georgia, which earned a 76-66 home win over Arkansas earlier this season, is a 3.5-point underdog.