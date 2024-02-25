ATHENS – Georgia basketball clawed back within three points of No. 14 Auburn’s lead before falling apart in a 97-76 home loss.

The Bulldogs (15-12, 5-9 SEC) used a 14-4 scoring run to cut the Tiger lead to 62-59 at the 10:30 mark.

Then Auburn (21-6, 10-4) took over for good, outscoring UGA 37-17 the rest of the way. Georgia suffered its most lopsided home loss of the season.

Noah Thomasson sparked Georgia’s run with a pair of mid-range jumpers around the 15:00 mark. Justin Hill, Silas Demary Jr. and Russel Tchewa all added points to the run.

Thomasson led the Bulldogs for the third straight game with 18 points, 2 rebounds and a steal. Tchewa and Demary Jr. both added 16 points, as well..

Demary Jr.’s 13 points in the first half helped Georgia avoid an early blowout. The physical freshman point guard attacked Auburn’s interior well, getting six paint points with five free throws.

UGA entered the half trailing Auburn 45-34.

The Tigers took the lead with a 15-5 scoring run from the 16:34 mark to 10:07. Georgia trailed by 12 at the end of the run and stayed there, never getting closer than eight points to the lead.

Auburn hit three 3-pointers during the run, while UGA shot just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc in the first half. The Tigers were 6-of-14 shooting from 3-point range at the half.