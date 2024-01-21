Georgia basketball put its resiliency on display but could not complete a 28-point comeback, falling 105-96 at No 8-ranked Kentucky’s Rupp Arena.

The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC), who trailed 96-68 with 7:55 remaining, finished the Saturday game on a 28-9 run. Senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim powered the impressive finish with his career-high 34 points on seven 3-pointers.

Abdur-Rahim added 2 assists, a steal and a rebound to Georgia’s first 90-point night since January of 2021.

Freshman guard Silas Demary Jr. jumpstarted the late run with a gritty layup at the 7:25 mark, quickly followed by an Abdur-Rahim 3-pointer.

The former Virginia transfer nailed another 3-pointer on the next possession, leading to another eight unanswered points.

A slew of free throws and scrappy, short jumpers pulled the Bulldogs back to a 103-90 deficit with 2:35 remaining. Demary Jr., Justin Hill and RJ Melendez each added points to pull Georgia within nine points of Kentucky at the buzzer.

UGA simply fell behind too much on the road to the country’s top scoring offense. The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1) entered Saturday averaging 90.8 points per game, including three consecutive games with over 90 points.

Georgia pestered Kentucky through the first 11 minutes of action with active hands and impressive marksmanship from 3-point range. Demary Jr. ignited a 6-0 run that cut the Wildcat lead to 26-21 at the 9:01 mark.

Then Kentucky got the spark it needed from an unexpected source in center Zvonimir Ivisic. The 7-foot-2 Croatian product made his NCAA debut after receiving eligibility earlier on Saturday.

Ivisic’s impact was immediate, as the freshman scored 11 points in two and a half minutes. His third 3-pointer of the game gave Kentucky a comfortable 41-24 lead at the 5:47 mark.

Kentucky finished 39-of-63 shooting from the field and sank 14 of their 25 3-point attempts.

The Bulldog offense found success in runs, but did not get back within 10 points of the Wildcat lead until the final minute.

Georgia, which finished the week 1-1 on the road, goes back to Stegeman Coliseum to host LSU at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Bulldogs will look to build on their impressive 10-1 record in Athens this season.