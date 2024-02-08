Georgia basketball dropped its fourth straight loss by a 75-62 count after a late upset push fell short at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) looked ready to pull off an electric road comeback on Wednesday, using a 10-0 run to pull back within three points of the Maroon Bulldogs (15-8, 4-6).

Blue Cain and Noah Thomasson nailed back-to-back 3-pointers inside the 9:00 mark to put UGA within striking distance. Georgia trailed just 56-53 at the 6:21 mark after layups from Cain and Justin Hill.

The Maroon Bulldogs pulled right back away, though, answering with a couple 3-pointers of their own en route to an 11-point lead. Georgia got as close as a six-point deficit before State took over for good, outscoring UGA 9-2 in the last two minutes.

Noah Thomasson led the Bulldogs for the fifth time this season, shooting 6 of 11 from 3-point range for 20 points and 2 rebounds.

Georgia’s 3-point barrage late in the first half helped erase a chunk of Mississippi State’s early dominance. UGA hit three shots from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to cut State’s lead to 36-28 at halftime.

The Bulldogs took their time settling in offensively, shooting 2 of 14 in the opening 10 minutes. UGA also committed six turnovers, entering the last 10 minutes of the first half trailing 11-6.

That was when Mississippi State’s offense started to click, building to an 18-8 lead by the 8:17 mark. The Maroon Bulldogs used their biggest run of the half, a seven-point swing, to build their biggest lead at 31-17.

Shawn Jones Jr. ended the run on a thunderous dunk that seemed to stack more momentum for Mississippi State.

Georgia responded furiously, though, as a Blue Cain 3-pointer at the 2:40 mark set up an 11-5 run to finish the half. Thomasson followed with consecutive 3-pointers and Demary Jr. hit a couple of free throws to cut State’s lead down to eight at the half.

UGA shoots to steal another SEC road win when it visits Arkansas at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat the Razorbacks in their conference home opener, 76-66.