Georgia basketball is bouncing into the Final Four of the National Invitation Tournament after silencing a rowdy Ohio State crowd Tuesday night.

Buckeye forward Jordan Battle’s potential game-winning 3-point shot bounced off the front of the rim as the buzzer sounded on a 79-77 UGA win.

The Bulldogs (20-16) denied OSU (22-14) a trip to Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. There, UGA will face the winner of No. 1 seed Seton Hall and UNLV at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

It’s Georgia’s third trip to the NIT semifinals, the first since 1998. UGA has never made it to the NIT championship game in 15 appearances.

The Bulldogs stood tall down the stretch but could have buried the Buckeyes much more comfortably. UGA entered the final 9:51 with a 64-53 lead before Ohio State ripped off a 17-0 run.

Georgia trailed 70-64 after the run. The Bulldogs nailed three 3-pointers in the final five minutes to sneak past the Buckeyes.

Noah Thomasson led Georgia with 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and an assist. Thomasson has scored 50 points in three NIT games.

The win followed the script of Georgia’s first two NIT contests. The Bulldogs led Xavier by 23 points before sweating out a 78-76 win a week ago.

UGA led Wake Forest by 19 points in the second round before the Demon Deacons whittled the lead down 72-66 at the final buzzer.

Yet the Bulldogs found a way to win their third straight tournament win, and their sixth against non-SEC high major competition.

The Bulldogs and Buckeyes traded blows throughout the first half, Silas Demary Jr. taking a 36-35 UGA lead on a last-second layup.

Georgia jumped out to a 15-8 lead – its largest of the first half – on a 6-0 run. Blue Cain started the run with a conventional three-point play, and Noah Thomasson’s first 3-pointer of the game took the seven-point lead at the 12:57 mark.

Ohio State came roaring back, using a 7-0 run of its own to tie the game at 15 just two minutes later.

The teams went shot-for-shot the rest of the way. RJ Melendez and Thomasson co-led the Bulldogs at the half with seven points each.