Georgia basketball has at least one more game in it after sneaking past Missouri on the opening night of the SEC Tournament, 64-59.

The No. 11 seed Bulldogs (17-15, 6-12 SEC) trailed the Tigers (8-24, 0-18) from the first 20 seconds of the second half until Justin Hill’s clutch 3-pointer at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Hill took Georgia’s lead for good at the 1:43 mark. RJ Melendez rebounded his own missed layup and kicked the ball out to a wide-open Hill at the 3-point line.

Hill, who entered Wednesday night with just 31 3-pointers on the season, nailed his third of the night for a 60-59 lead.

The Bulldogs came up with two key defensive stops before Missouri put Hill on the foul line.

The senior hit both of his foul shots for a 62-59 lead with 15 seconds. The Tigers’ designed inbound play gave Noah Carter and open corner 3-point shot, but the forward missed long.

Freshman Blue Cain put the game away with two more free throws. Cain led the offense with a career-high 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.

The Bulldogs will face No. 6 seed Florida at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.