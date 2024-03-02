ATHENS – Georgia basketball coach Mike White knows his team needs to play big against one of the country’s best rebounding teams on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (15-13, 5-10 SEC) will scrap for a Senior Day win with a physical Texas A&M team at 6 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum (TV: SEC Network).

The Aggies (15-13, 6-9) stand as the country’s No. 3 rebounding team, averaging over 42 per game. UGA coach Mike White took particular note of Texas A&M’s physicality, both on the perimeter and interior.

“Relentless approach and mentality,” White said. “They refuse block-outs and have little regard for their bodies as they just attack the offensive glass as consistently and aggressively as anyone in college basketball.”

Forward Andersson Garcia leads the SEC on the boards, pulling down 9.5 rebounds per game. The 6-7, 215-pounder’s physicality is particularly impressive considering he’s listed at least three inches shorter than the rest of the SEC’s top five rebounders.

Georgia will look to 7-foot, 275-pounder Russel Tchewa to contain Garcia in the paint and limit second-chance scoring opportunities. Tchewa, one of the seven UGA seniors being honored Saturday, averages the SEC’s eight-most rebounds at 6.7.

Texas A&M also boasts one of the conference’s top scorers in Wade Taylor IV. The junior point guard enters Saturday as the SEC’s No. 4 scorer with 18.7 points per game.

“He’s as confident of a player as any in our league, in my opinion,” White said. “He just plays incredibly hard – deep range, elite speed – and his teammates do a great job of getting it to him.”

The Bulldogs will likely look to red-hot senior Noah Thomasson to answer Taylor IV offensively. The point guard seemed to find a scoring groove in early February and has been explosive since.

Thomasson enters Saturday as the team’s leading scorer on the season after scoring 15.8 points per game through February.

A graduate transfer from Niagara this offseason, Thomasson has not been in Athens long but recognized Georgia as a second home of sorts. The Houston, Texas, product shared his top highlight from being in Athens this season.

“Just building something that’s bigger than me,” Thomasson said. “Our record may not show it, but I think this is a process in us being competitive in the SEC.

“I’ve been seeing that process from where we were last year and where we’re going to be at in the future, even though I’m not going to be there.”

UGA is Thomasson’s fourth school in his five-year collegiate career. He transferred from Houston Christian to Butler Community College before a two-year stint at Niagara.

White brought Thomasson to Athens this offseason as part of a five-man transfer class. Three of those transfers - Thomasson, Tchewa and RJ Sunahara, will be honored during the Senior Day festivities.

Georgia, 5-8 against Texas A&M all-time, is a 1.5-point underdog.