ATHENS – Georgia basketball enjoyed a wide talent gap for one of the first times this season in a comfortable 80-69 win.

The Bulldogs (5-3), who had played five high major opponents in their first seven games, imposed their will on the struggling Bears (2-5).

UGA shushed any hangover concerns following its eye-popping 68-66 upset at Florida State on Wednesday. It grabbed a comfortable lead early and never looked back, as Mercer stayed at least 9 points behind the whole second half.

Double-digit scoring nights from RJ Melendez (18), Jabri Abdur-Rahim (13) and Silas Demary Jr. (13), Justin Hill (11) and Russel Tchewa (10) powered the Bulldog offense.

Melendez notched his second consecutive double-digit scoring night after posting 12 points and 11 rebounds against Florida State. The Illinois transfer also pulled down 4 rebounds and dished 2 assists with a block in the win.

Melendez helped the Bulldogs dominate the boards as they out-rebounded the Bears 39-29.

The win tipped off a six-game home stand mainly consisting of less-talented opponents in High Point, Mount St. Mary’s, North Florida and Alabama A&M. Georgia only measures itself against one more high major opponent – Georgia Tech on Tuesday – before a challenging SEC slate in 2024.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 at home this season and 17-4 overall under coach Mike White.

Georgia seized control midway through the first half. The Bulldogs, tied at 18 with 10 minutes before halftime, jumped on a 14-3 scoring run.

UGA outscored Mercer 26-13 over the next 10 minutes to take a 44-31 halftime lead. Abdur-Rahim sparked the run with a pair of free throws and a thunderous dunk that kickstarted the scattered home crowd.

Melendez kept the home crowd happy down the stretch, scoring 7 of his 14 first half points in the last 4:25. The Bulldogs jogged into the locker room behind a strong applause after Melendez sunk his second 3-pointer right before the buzzer.

Georgia is back in action playing host to Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. White aims for his first career victory against the Yellow Jackets after a gut-wrenching 79-77 loss in Atlanta last season.

The Bulldogs have dropped the last two hardwood editions of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” and are 91-107 overall.