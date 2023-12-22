ATHENS – Georgia basketball rained a season-high 11 3-pointers to coast by North Florida on Friday, 78-60.

The Bulldogs (9-3) seized a double-digit lead early and never let it go, passing another preseason test with flying colors.

UGA was also at its most accurate from beyond the arc, finishing the game at a season-high 59 percent from 3-point range. The Bulldogs only built on a 16-point lead at halftime, shooting 13 of 28 in the second half to put the Ospreys (7-7) away.

Georgia put North Florida away for good with a 9-0 scoring run in the second half. RJ Melendez drained a floater at the 10:36 mark followed by consecutive layups from RJ Sunahara.

Silas Demary Jr. then drained Georgia’s 11th 3-pointer of the game to extend the lead to 21 with seven minutes remaining

Georgia kept a lead comfortable enough to give walk-ons Jaden Newell and Brandon Klatsky their first collegiate regular season minutes.

Jabri Adbur-Rahim stayed red-hot for Georgia, leading the team with 18 points, 4 rebounds and an assist. Abdur-Rahim came off a career-high 23-point game against Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Noah Thomasson added another 10 points with a pair of rebounds and assists.

Georgia caught fire about halfway through the first half, rumbling back from an early 20-12 deficit to take a 45-29 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs took just nine shots before the 10:46 mark, when a Jalen DeLoach dunk sparked 17 unanswered Georgia points. UGA outscored North Florida 33-9 in the half’s last 11 minutes.

Georgia made its first nine attempts from 3-point range in the win.

Abdur-Rahim led the first half explosion again for UGA, shooting 5 of 5 from 3-point range for an 18-point half. Abdur-Rahim has kickstarted the Bulldog offense plenty this season, including a 21-point first half on Wednesday.

The former Virginia transfer nailed back-to-back 3-pointers followed by another trio of free throws to build a comfortable lead for Georgia.

Georgia’s defense seemed to find its stride at the same time. The red-hot Ospreys that shot 8 of 17 through the first 10 minutes of the game finished the half 12 of 34.

UGA is back in action hosting Alabama A&M at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 30.