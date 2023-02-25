Georgia basketball can’t keep up with Missouri in 85-63 loss

The Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10 SEC) could not keep up with the SEC’s second-best 3-point shooting team, falling 85-63 to Missouri on Senior Day at Stegeman Coliseum.

ATHENS – A Georgia basketball offense full of first half firepower sputtered in the game’s last 20 minutes.

A 13-point first half from Kario Oquendo fueled UGA to a 41-40 halftime lead. Both Missouri and Georgia were rolling, shooting 53 and 48 percent from the floor, respectively.

The difference came in the second half when the Tigers (9-7, 21-8) shot 17 of 27 from the floor while Georgia was just 6-of-19 shooting. Missouri outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 during that span.

UGA did get another strong performance from Oquendo, who finished with 14 points and a pair of steals. Mardrez McBride shot 4 of 10 from 3-point range, finishing with 12 points, a rebound and a steal.

Jailyn Ingram provided a small Senior Day celebration for Georgia fans. The Madison native eclipsed 1,500 points for his seven-year career when he sank UGA’s first 3-pointer of the game.

Ingram transferred to Georgia from FAU before the 2021 season began. The 25-year-old was averaging over 10 points and 6 rebounds per game before sustaining a torn ACL in November last season.

UGA honored seniors Terry Roberts, Mardrez McBride, Braelen Bridges, Jaxon Etter and Ingram before the game.