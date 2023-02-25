Georgia basketball can’t keep up with Missouri in 85-63 loss
ATHENS – A Georgia basketball offense full of first half firepower sputtered in the game’s last 20 minutes.
The Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10 SEC) could not keep up with the SEC’s second-best 3-point shooting team, falling 85-63 to Missouri on Senior Day at Stegeman Coliseum.
A 13-point first half from Kario Oquendo fueled UGA to a 41-40 halftime lead. Both Missouri and Georgia were rolling, shooting 53 and 48 percent from the floor, respectively.
The difference came in the second half when the Tigers (9-7, 21-8) shot 17 of 27 from the floor while Georgia was just 6-of-19 shooting. Missouri outscored the Bulldogs 45-22 during that span.
UGA did get another strong performance from Oquendo, who finished with 14 points and a pair of steals. Mardrez McBride shot 4 of 10 from 3-point range, finishing with 12 points, a rebound and a steal.
Jailyn Ingram provided a small Senior Day celebration for Georgia fans. The Madison native eclipsed 1,500 points for his seven-year career when he sank UGA’s first 3-pointer of the game.
Ingram transferred to Georgia from FAU before the 2021 season began. The 25-year-old was averaging over 10 points and 6 rebounds per game before sustaining a torn ACL in November last season.
UGA honored seniors Terry Roberts, Mardrez McBride, Braelen Bridges, Jaxon Etter and Ingram before the game.
Roberts and McBride transferred to Georgia before the season. Bridges, Etter and Ingram were three of the team’s five returners from last year.
The Bulldogs, who currently rank No. 11 in the conference standings, will have two chances to improve their SEC Tournament seeding before traveling to Nashville.
UGA’s last two games both appear winnable, as it faces a Florida team without its leader in points, rebounds and blocks before taking on a 10-18 South Carolina squad.
White will face his former team when the Gators (14-14, 7-8) visit Athens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
