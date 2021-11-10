New-look Georgia basketball opens with 58-51 win at Stegeman Coliseum
ATHENS — Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook scored 10 points, dished out 8 assists and pulled down 6 rebounds to lead Georgia to the 58-51 season-opening win over Florida International on Tuesday night.
“Our team did a really good job of coming together defensively,” said Cook, one of 10 newcomers on the team. “Our defense started our offense, and that’s what got everything going.”
The Bulldogs’ balanced scoring featured 9 points from three other players: 6-foot-11 Illinois-Chicago transfer Braelen Bridges, Florida Southwestern JUCO transfer Kario Oquendo and former walk-on Jaxon Etter.
Georgia coach Tom Crean ran his record to 4-0 in season-openers as the Bulldogs’ head coach, looking to build off last season’s 14-12 (7-11 SEC) campaign.
“We’re not shooting it great yet,” said Crean, whose Bulldogs hit just 20 percent from 3-point range and 35-percent from the floor, “but we are fighting and scrapping.”
There are five Division 1 transfers among the 10 newcomers, including two JUCO transfers and three true freshmen.
Cook opened the second half with a 3-pointer, sparking a 7-0 run as Georgia rallied from a 27-22 halftime deficit.
Florida International reclaimed the lead at 42-38 when Clevon Brown dunked to cap an 11-2 run, but the Bulldogs responded again, with Etter draining a pair of free throws to start a decisive 12-0 run that put Georgia up for good.
The Bulldogs return to action at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cincinnati.
The Bearcats opened with a 65-43 victory over Evansville on Tuesday night.