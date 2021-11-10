New-look Georgia basketball opens with 58-51 win at Stegeman Coliseum

ATHENS — Gonzaga transfer Aaron Cook scored 10 points, dished out 8 assists and pulled down 6 rebounds to lead Georgia to the 58-51 season-opening win over Florida International on Tuesday night.

“Our team did a really good job of coming together defensively,” said Cook, one of 10 newcomers on the team. “Our defense started our offense, and that’s what got everything going.”

The Bulldogs’ balanced scoring featured 9 points from three other players: 6-foot-11 Illinois-Chicago transfer Braelen Bridges, Florida Southwestern JUCO transfer Kario Oquendo and former walk-on Jaxon Etter.