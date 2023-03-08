Georgia basketball aims for deep SEC tourney run, ‘Crazier things have happened’

ATHENS -- First-year Georgia coach Mike White started the season with a vision, and now he’s ending it with hope.

The Bulldogs will take the floor at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville looking to break a five-game losing streak and salvage some pride.

Georgia, as the No. 11 seed, has drawn last-place LSU in the Wednesday night late game (9 p.m., SEC Network) in the single-elimination tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

The Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12 SEC) earned their most recent victory against this LSU team (13-18, 2-16) back on Valentine’s Day in Stegeman Coliseum.

Since then, however, both the team and the arena have been falling part, with graduation ceremonies recently canceled in Stegeman on account of a piece of the ceiling falling last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, White’s program has fallen five times in a row, and now they’l be tasked to get up one final time with hopes of a miracle SEC tourney run.

“I’d like to play well, I’d like to play really hard with a lot of pride and passion …. hopefully with an improved level of confidence offensively,” White said, “and stay connected for 40 minutes and just see where it goes from there.”