Georgia basketball comeback falls short in SEC tourney against LSU

Georgia finishes Coach Mike White’s first season 16-16, riding a season-long six-game losing streak that dates back to a win over this same Tigers team back on Valentine’s Day in Athens.

Georgia basketball ran out of gas in Nashville with the Bulldogs falling 72-67 to LSU on the opening night of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Bulldogs didn’t go away easily on Wednesday, rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit to take a 59-57 lead on a pair of Jabri Abdur-Rahim free throws with 4:16 left. Abdur-Rahim had buried a 3-pointer on the previous possession to tie the game at 57-57.

Moments earlier, Georgia used a 9-2 run midway through the second half to close to within 50-47 on Braelen Bridges’ put-back. Justin Hill spark the run with his drive to the basket, and Abdur-Rahim followed with a 3-pointer from the corner after a Jusaun Holt blocked shot.

Bridges and Hill scored 13 points each to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Terry Roberts scored 12 points, Abdur-Rahim had 10, and Kario Oquendo scored all of his 10 points in the first half.

LSU (14-18) advances to play No. 6-seed Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

The Tigers out-scored Georgia 25-4 on second-chance points to earn their way into the second round.

Georgia trailed by a 42-30 count at halftime, turning the ball over eight times while LSU had just one through the first 20 minutes.