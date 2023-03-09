Georgia basketball comeback falls short in SEC tourney against LSU
Georgia basketball ran out of gas in Nashville with the Bulldogs falling 72-67 to LSU on the opening night of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Georgia finishes Coach Mike White’s first season 16-16, riding a season-long six-game losing streak that dates back to a win over this same Tigers team back on Valentine’s Day in Athens.
The Bulldogs didn’t go away easily on Wednesday, rallying from a 12-point halftime deficit to take a 59-57 lead on a pair of Jabri Abdur-Rahim free throws with 4:16 left. Abdur-Rahim had buried a 3-pointer on the previous possession to tie the game at 57-57.
Moments earlier, Georgia used a 9-2 run midway through the second half to close to within 50-47 on Braelen Bridges’ put-back. Justin Hill spark the run with his drive to the basket, and Abdur-Rahim followed with a 3-pointer from the corner after a Jusaun Holt blocked shot.
Bridges and Hill scored 13 points each to lead the Bulldogs in scoring. Terry Roberts scored 12 points, Abdur-Rahim had 10, and Kario Oquendo scored all of his 10 points in the first half.
LSU (14-18) advances to play No. 6-seed Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. on Thursday night.
The Tigers out-scored Georgia 25-4 on second-chance points to earn their way into the second round.
Georgia trailed by a 42-30 count at halftime, turning the ball over eight times while LSU had just one through the first 20 minutes.
It brings the season to an end for a Bulldogs team that failed to get a player on the 16-member All-SEC first or second teams released earlier this week.
The Bulldogs had failed to win a game at the SEC Tournament in 2022, losing 86-51 to Vanderbilt, and in 2021, falling 73-70 to Missouri.
In other SEC tournament action, Ole Miss beat South Carolina by a 67-61 in the opening game on Wednesday night.
Thursday’s SEC tournament games:
1 p.m.: No. 9 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 8 seed Florida
3 p.m. No. 13 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 5 seed Tennessee
7 p.m. No. 10 seed Arkansas vs. No. 7 seed Auburn
9 p.m. No. xx seed LSU vs. No. 6 seed Vanderbilt
Thursday byes: No. 1 seed Alabama, No. 2 seed Texas A&M, No. 3 seed Kentucky, No. 4 seed Missouri
