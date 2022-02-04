Former Georgia basketball star Anthony Edwards selected to 2022 NBA Rising Stars Roster

Vicious dunks, sweet skills, and loose sarcasm have helped establish former Bulldog Anthony Edwards as one of the NBA’s premier talents and personalities since the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick two years ago.

The former SEC Freshman of the Year was rewarded Monday with a selection to the NBA’s 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Roster, his second after being selected in 2021. Edwards will participate in a new format of the Rising Stars competition at 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The roster is really a “player pool” of sorts, including 12 second-year players like Edwards, 12 rookies, and four players from the NBA G League developmental squad. Players will be drafted into four teams of seven that will compete in a semifinal-style bracket.