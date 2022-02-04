Former Georgia basketball star Anthony Edwards selected to 2022 NBA Rising Stars Roster
Vicious dunks, sweet skills, and loose sarcasm have helped establish former Bulldog Anthony Edwards as one of the NBA’s premier talents and personalities since the Minnesota Timberwolves drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick two years ago.
The former SEC Freshman of the Year was rewarded Monday with a selection to the NBA’s 2022 Clorox Rising Stars Roster, his second after being selected in 2021. Edwards will participate in a new format of the Rising Stars competition at 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
The roster is really a “player pool” of sorts, including 12 second-year players like Edwards, 12 rookies, and four players from the NBA G League developmental squad. Players will be drafted into four teams of seven that will compete in a semifinal-style bracket.
The two semifinal games will be played to a Final Target Score of 50 points, instead of a timed competition. The final game will be played until one team scores 25 points, making a “Race to 75″ to commemorate the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.
Edwards is leading all NBA Rising Stars in points per game (22.3) and is the only one to average over 20 points this season. He also leads the Player Pool in 3-pointers made per game (3.2), total 3-pointers (147) and 30-point games (5) this season.
The second-year standout has been making highlight reels on and off the hardwood since he entered the league last year. In his second career game, for instance, Edwards knocked down a driving fadeaway layup against three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Perhaps Edwards will add to his arsenal of highlights in the Rising Stars game with another soaring poster or a press conference gem. And if he continues to do so in the coming months, dawg nation might even see “AntMan” in the NBA All Star game next season.