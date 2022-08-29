Kirby Smart provies injury update for Georgia football entering game against Oregon

Entering the first game of the season, Georgia football is in relatively good shape on the injury front. After losing Arian Smith for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury that required surgery, Smart did confirm that running back Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will be out for the season. The freshman running back was expected to be a key depth piece for the Bulldogs. “He’ll be undergoing surgery tomorrow or the next day,” Smart said of Paul. “Tough blow.”

Other than those two, Georgia seems to be in a good spot. A few Bulldogs who were limited in fall camp seem to be good to go for the game against Oregon. Running back Kendall Milton had been dealing with a hamstring injury but he will be good to go for the game against the Ducks. Smart did note that Tykee Smith is still working his way back from injury, as he is dealing with a knee injury stemming from last season. “He’s continued to practice all camp,” Smart said of Smith.