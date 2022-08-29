Kirby Smart provies injury update for Georgia football entering game against Oregon
Entering the first game of the season, Georgia football is in relatively good shape on the injury front.
After losing Arian Smith for the foreseeable future due to an ankle injury that required surgery, Smart did confirm that running back Andrew Paul had torn his ACL and will be out for the season. The freshman running back was expected to be a key depth piece for the Bulldogs.
“He’ll be undergoing surgery tomorrow or the next day,” Smart said of Paul. “Tough blow.”
Other than those two, Georgia seems to be in a good spot. A few Bulldogs who were limited in fall camp seem to be good to go for the game against Oregon. Running back Kendall Milton had been dealing with a hamstring injury but he will be good to go for the game against the Ducks.
Smart did note that Tykee Smith is still working his way back from injury, as he is dealing with a knee injury stemming from last season.
“He’s continued to practice all camp,” Smart said of Smith.
Wide receiver Kearis Jackson had also been dealing with an ankle injury but he will play a key role for Georgia against Oregon.
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge is expected to start for Georgia after missing almost all of last year with a foot injury. Ratledge did have a bout with turf toe earlier this fall but that is no longer an issue for the right guard.
“I think I’m very close to last year’s version,” Ratledge said. “Of course there are little hiccups here and there, learn gin curves that I’ve got to get through with this. A lot of it’s mental. I think physically, I’m pretty close to where I was.”
The only other player that seems to have a lingering issue that might impact their status is freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene, as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of fall camp. Greene was not expected to start, as Georgia has Broderick Jones at left tackle and Warren McClendon at right tackle. Freshman wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette has also been dealing with a knee injury as well.
No. 3 Georgia football takes on No. 11 Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. ABC will broadcast the game, which will be played in Atlanta.
Georgia football injury report for Week 1 game against Oregon
- Arian Smith(out, ankle)
- Andrew Paul(out, knee)
- Tykee Smith(questionable, knee)
- Earnest Greene(questionable, hamstring)
- De’Nylon Morrissette(questionable, knee)
- Kendall Milton(probable, hamstring)
- Kearis Jackson(probable, ankle)
- Trezmen Marshall(probable, calf)
- Tate Ratledge(probable, foot, turf toe)
