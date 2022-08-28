The Best of DawgNation: Did you see these Georgia football stories from the past week?

DawgNation will begin publishing a weekly series that curates what we feel was some of our best work over the past week. Did you miss it? Well, be sure to check it out now. ========================================================= Have you had a pretty good week so far? We hope so.

DawgNation did, too. That’s why we are kicking off a weekly series for the season that takes a look back at some of the most read and most well-received stories over the past week on DawgNation.com. Did you get to see them all? Want another shot at it on a Sunday? When the rest of the world slows down just a tad? It should become a helpful feature with the season starting up next Saturday against Oregon at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The first pieces we’d like to spotlight are a couple of bylines from one of our two reporters on the football beat. Connor Riley felt that Tate Ratledge had an awesome first session meeting the Bulldog beat and his copy breaking down how he might help the ‘Dawgs this fall reflected that. Here’s an excerpt from “Tate Ratledge finds joy again as he pushes to start” from earlier this week. Riley opted to start with the mane thing to know about Ratledge.

Tate Ratledge made it clear on Tuesday afternoon. When speaking with reporters, the offensive lineman confidently announced his mullet would be here to stay for the foreseeable future. “In high school, I wasn’t allowed to have long hair. Private school, couldn’t touch the collar,” Ratledge, of the Darlington School in Rome, Ga., said. “Then I get to college and I was like, ‘I’m going to do something with this.’ It had like a six-month awkward phase, but here it is now. I see it as I’m too far into it to cut it now.” Ratledge also went into detail about how he broke his foot in the season opener against Clemson last fall. “I looked at Warren McClendon, our tackle in the game, and I said, ‘Warren, my foot’s broke.’ He was like, ‘Uh, what do you mean?’ Then the next thing I know, they’re calling a play like they didn’t process it,” Ratledge said. “So, I had to get up, run a play and then the next time I got a chance I tapped my helmet and got out. That’s how that went down.” Ratledge didn’t go into the gory details of the injury, just that he was glad the adrenaline that came from the start was helping him process the pain. Jeff Sentell , Dawgnation

The second piece of merit from Riley over the last week was another introduction to a new face that will also step into a very big role on the field this fall. That’s sophomore cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Lassiter will likely have a starting role on the team this fall. Here’s an excerpt from that piece that covers his backstory from moving from Savannah to Tuscaloosa and then to Athens. When the game ended on Smith’s sack of Bryce Young, Georgia had won its first national championship since 1980. Something Lassiter, and so many other Bulldogs wanted to do as natives of the Peach State. “That was probably one of the best feelings in the world,” Lassiter said. “Just winning it, first time in a very long time for all the fans. For me personally, all my family is from Georgia so it put a smile on their faces. That’s something I’ll never forget.” Anthony Walsh , Dawgnation DawgNation’s Mike Griffith has kept a keen eye on all things Georgia-Florida over the last week. He was able to provide the site with context and reporting pulled from an Orlando Sentinel report that delivered some eye-catching comments from Florida’s athletic administration about the future of the game.