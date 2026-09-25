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4 hours ago
By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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5 minutes ago
WATCH: Georgia calls on fans to bring the energy against Oklahoma
Fresh off a successful road trip in Arkansas, Georgia returns home for its SEC home opener this weekend against Oklahoma.
Hunter DeLauder
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1 hour ago
Star-crossed Sooners eager to ‘embrace the fight’ at Georgia
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables knew up front his Sooners would have a battle on their hands at Georgia this season.
Mike Griffith
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4 hours ago
Those who starred in 2018 Rose Bowl reflect on ‘remarkable’ Georgia win
Eight years ago, Georgia and Oklahoma collided for the first time ever at inside the “Granddaddy of Them All” for the 104th edition of the Rose Bowl Game.
Hunter DeLauder
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16 hours ago
DawgNation at Large podcast: Is Oklahoma the true test of UGA’s offense?
Georgia’s offense has had a historic start to the season, but we are about to learn a lot on where this unit stands.
Hunter DeLauder
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17 hours ago
ESPN: Georgia wins rank among best of College Football Playoff Era
ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t made the most number of College Football Playoff appearances or won the most CFP games, but the Bulldogs have played in and won some of the …
Mike Griffith
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