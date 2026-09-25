Georgia’s offense has had a historic start to the season, but we are about to learn a lot on where this unit stands.

On this episode of DawgNation at Large, Connor Riley and Kaylee Mansell dig deep into what Oklahoma’s elite defense will tell us about UGA’s offense.

Do we think Gunner Stockton’s early performance is the real deal and how will Mike Bobo alter his game plan with Nate Frazier questionable to play on Saturday.

Then it’s our quick-hit DawgBites segment where Kaylee will explain why she thinks we will see Georgia’s tight ends become a true weapon against the Sooners. Connor also has an update on the injury situation for Saturday.

Plus a shoutout to Justin Williams after getting his first sack of the season and what to make of Demello Jones performance so far. Then it’s meme machine where our crew looks as the best of the college football internet.

The we update our UGA player pyramid. Connor and Kaylee both give make their picks for the 10 best players so far this season. And both have had to make some changes from their preseason picks.

Our 2026 DawgNation Invasions will be at COSM in Atlanta for Georgia-Florida on Oct 31. And at the Lyric in Downtown Oxford on Nov 7.

To purchase tickets go to https://www.dawgnation.com/tailgate