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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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ESPN: Georgia wins rank among best of College Football Playoff Era
ATHENS — Georgia football hasn’t made the most number of College Football Playoff appearances or won the most CFP games, but the Bulldogs have played in and won some of the …
Mike Griffith
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Georgia center Drew Bobo eager to be unleashed against elite Oklahoma …
ATHENS — Drew Bobo looks to get fully unleashed now that he’s finally “un-clubbed” after having an injured hand heal well enough that he no longer needs to wear a bulky …
Mike Griffith
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SEC Stock Report: Ole Miss soaring, Texas defense roaring, Georgia on …
ATHENS — Ole Miss enjoyed one of its finest football moments on Saturday night, exacting revenge on Lane Kiffin with a 32-24 victory at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in a game …
Mike Griffith
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3 burning questions for Georgia at Arkansas: Skunk prophecy in play?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Gunner Stockton’s blazing start will face a tougher test in what’s expected to be 100-degree on-field heat at Razorback Stadium.
Mike Griffith
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Georgia doing more with less, roster ranks 10th in SEC, per report
ATHENS — Kirby Smart is doing more with less according to a recent story in The Athletic that’s reporting Georgia is 10th in the SEC and 18th in the nation in football roster …
Mike Griffith
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