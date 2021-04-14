Georgia at No. 7 in latest ESPN Football Power Index is ‘laughable’

ATHENS — ESPN released its “Football Power Index” for 2021, otherwise known as “FPI,” and certainly not everyone agrees.

Per its definition, the FPI is used to measure team strength and forecast games.

Based on the FPI, Clemson will beat Georgia when the teams meet on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C.

Of course, based on the FPI, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 4 Iowa State, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Texas A&M are all better than the No. 7-ranked Bulldogs, too.

ESPN and SEC Network host Peter Burns was among those who made his disagreement with the rankings known via his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Couple of things we are discussing right now on #SECThisMorning on @SIRIUSXM w/ @aaronmurray11 1) Georgia at 7 is laughable, at worst #3

2) Miss St is a touch high at , but not crazy to be Top 20

3) Ole Miss too low at 22

4) Arkansas at 29 is a high

5) Louisiana at 69 is a joke https://t.co/1jgoubBTMl — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 14, 2021

Burns told DawgNation in a one-on-one exclusive interview this spring he expects the Bulldogs to dominate college football this season.

WATCH: Peter Burns tells DawgNation why Georgia will dominate 2021

Most Georgia fans would agree, based on the fact the Bulldogs figure to have one of the top offenses in the nation with JT Daniels at quarterback and offensive coordinator Todd Monken at the controls of a bona fide Air Raid attack.

The Bulldogs, however, are projected by ESPN’s FPI formula to have a projected regular-season record of 9.5-3.2, with less than a one percent chance (0.9) of going undefeated.

ESPN FPI Odds for Georgia:

To win theSEC East Division at 69.2 percent (Florida is second at 17.2 percent)

To win the SEC Championship Game, 22.9 percent

To make the College Football Playoff, 17. 2

To make the CFP Championship Game, 6.5

To win the CFP Championship Game, 2.2

Here’s a look at where each of Georgia’s 2021 opponents are ranked per the ESPN FPI, which includes predicted offensive, defensive and special teams numbers:

Sept. 4 Clemson, No. 3

Sept. 11 vs. UAB, No. 58

Sept. 18 vs. South Carolina, No. 68

Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt, No. 93

Oct. 2 vs. Arkansas, No. 29

Oct. 9 at Auburn, No. 16

Oct. 16 vs. Kentucky, No. 39

Oct. 30 vs. Florida, No .14

Nov. 6 vs. Missouri, No. 34

Nov. 13 at Tennessee, No. 48

Nov. 20 vs. Charleston Southern, FCS

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech, No. 61