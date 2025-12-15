clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Next Level Dawgs (NFL Dawgs)
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
December 2, 2025
Brock Bowers doing work to lift Las Vegas’ NFL fortunes
Brock Bowers helped lead Georgia football to two national championships, and now he is being tasked with helping to change the culture of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 25, 2025
Roquan Smith leadership keys Baltimore turnaround, Ravens win fifth …
Former Georgia linebacker and Butkus Award recipient Roquan Smith is back in familiar territory leading his team and winning football games.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 24, 2025
Matthew Stafford having NFL MVP season, ‘just getting better with age’
Matthew Stafford is playing arguably the best football of his career, putting up NFL MVP numbers while leading the Los Angeles Rams to a banner season.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 20, 2025
George Pickens delivers big in Dallas, top ‘Dawgs in NFL’ performance of …
George Pickens and Brock Bowers, two of the most exciting and physical pass catchers in Georgia football history were on display for Monday Night Football.
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
November 13, 2025
12 former Georgia players went head-to-head in Philadelphia win at Green …
Twelve former Georgia football teammates were reunited for a Monday Night Football game in Green Bay, serving up a reminder of the Bulldogs most glorious years.
Mike Griffith
Leave a Comment