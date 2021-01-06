2021 Heisman Trophy odds: JT Daniels emerges as early top SEC candidate

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night, becoming the first wide receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard did so in 1991.

And with the award for this season already announced, odds for the 2021 Heisman Trophy were already out and ready to roll.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler is the early favorite according to MyBookie odds, coming in at +450. Sam Howell of North Carolina is just behind him at +550.

Georgia is represented high up on the list of odds, as quarterback JT Daniels comes in at +800. He has the best odds of any SEC candidate, ahead of the likes of Florida quarterback Emory Jones and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Those two quarterbacks, who have yet to start a game, both sit at +1200.

Daniels announced on Tuesday that he would be returning to Georgia for the 2021 season.

Found my new home, now we got unfinished business Go Dawgs 2021 pic.twitter.com/UgAMJb5ToL — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) January 5, 2021

Daniels arrived at Georgia as a transfer from USC in June of 2020. He was unable to start the season for the Bulldogs as he was still recovering from a knee injury he suffered on Aug. 31, 2019. It would not be until Georgia’s seventh game of the season that Daniels would become the starting quarterback.

But the difference was almost immediate for the Georgia offense. He threw for 401 yards and four touchdowns in his first game against Mississippi State, a 31-24 win.

Georgia went 4-0 with Daniels as the starting quarterback during the 2020 season. In those games, Georgia averaged 37 points per game and 486 yards of offense per game. Daniels threw 10 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes.

The player who benefitted the most with Daniels in the lineup was George Pickens. The sophomore wide receiver caught 23 passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Over a full season 12-game, those numbers would be 69 catches for 1,119 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Georgia has a host of promising young players such as Darnell Washington, Jermaine Burton, Kendall Milton and Arian Smith. Prior to the Peach Bowl Daniels spoke about Georgia’s young playmakers and the future of the offense.

“I think you have a really good class of young guys that aren’t just talented but are also guys that enjoy the game of football,” Daniels said. “They show up every day with a good attitude. They’re here to learn and get better. It’s something good to see, something I think you’ll get to see as they grow. You’ll see a lot of it next year.”

Daniels also stands to benefit from a more normal offseason. That includes more instruction from Todd Monken and less time learning the offense over Zoom.

Like Daniels, Monken was excited about the future of the Georgia offense going into the 2021 season. Especially with a player like Daniels at quarterback.

“As we’re able to move forward, a guy like JT, who is certainly capable of distributing the ball, understanding where we want to go with the football,” Monken told reporters last week. “It’s an exciting time, especially for me. Hopefully we’ll have a chance to have a legit off-season, be able to study what we did, what the difference is that we want to change as we move forward.”

Georgia will have to replace its starting center, as Trey Hill declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Georgia did learn that running back James Cook will also return next season. The Bulldogs are still waiting on decisions from running back Zamir White and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer on the offensive side of the ball.

Related: With JT Daniels, James Cook and Devonte Wyatt all returning, social media excited for Georgia football 2021 season

Georgia and Daniels will open the season against another Heisman Trophy contender in DJ Uiagalelei and Clemson. Uiagalelei started twice for Clemson this past season and will be replacing Trevor Lawrence.

The game between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will have serious ramifications on the College Football Playoff, as well as the Heisman Trophy race.

2021 Heisman Trophy odds

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma QB +450

Sam Howell, North Carolina QB +550

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson QB +600

Kedon Slovis, USC QB +700

J.T. Daniels, Georgia QB +800

D’Eriq King, Miami QB +1000

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State QB +1100

Emory Jones, Florida QB +1200

Bryce Young, Alabama QB +1200

Bijan Robinson, Texas RB +1200

Tyler Shough, Oregon QB +1400

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame RB +1400

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin QB +1500

Brian Robinson, Alabama RB +1500

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana QB +1600

Brock Purdy, Iowa State RB +1700

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State RB +1800

Breece Hall, Iowa State RB +1850

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M RB +1900

Matt Corral, Ole Miss QB +2000

Kevin Harris, South Carolina RB +2000

Dillion Gabriel, UCF QB +2100

Carson Strong, Nevada QB +2200

Jordan Addison, Pittsburgh WR +2300

John Metchie III, Alabama WR +2400

Zay Flowers, Boston College WR +2500

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina QB +2500

JT Daniels should give Georgia football its best passing offense under Kirby Smart

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation