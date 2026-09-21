ATHENS — Drew Bobo looks to get fully unleashed now that he’s finally “un-clubbed” after having an injured hand heal well enough that he no longer needs to wear a bulky protective wrap.

“I’m excited to be un-clubbed, the first three weeks (it was) adjusting … I got used to it in camp but it’s still different with how big it is, you can’t really get your hands inside too well,” said Bobo, the Bulldogs fifth-year senior preseason All-American said on Monday.

“But being un-clubbed on Saturday is going to be really fun, just having an opportunity to play a really good defense without the club and have both hands.”

Bobo and the Georgia offensive line look to be at their best at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when they welcome Oklahoma and its vaunted defense to Sanford Stadium.

“I think they are a really athletic group, a really talented group, they have a lot of depth,” Bobo said of the Sooners’ defensive front, which spearheads a unit that leads the SEC in points allowed per game (7.7), passing yards allowed per game (104.3) and third-down defense (22.5 conversion rate).

“They play a lot of guys and they’re pretty multiple with what they do.”

And while Bobo and his teammates hasn’t seen this Sooners team before, he does have experience against players like Oklahoma preseason All-American defensive tackle and projected first-round pick David Stone and preseason All-SEC defensive end Taylor Wein.

“I really enjoyed my time on scout team, just being able to play all those guys, it made me the player I am today and that’s the time I improved the most in my time here at Georgia was having a few years on scout team,” Bobo said.

“I think my freshman year it was like Jalen Carter … Zion Logue, Nazir Stackhouse, and I played all (offensive line) positions on scout team because you never now what could happen so it was having to block Nolan Smith on the edge, and Jalon Walker was really hard.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has known Drew Bobo his entire life, as he’s the son of Smart’s former teammate and current offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

But it was on the scout team where he really took note.

“People don’t realize how many years he spent down there on scout team, taking reps and just going against older D-linemen and improving,” Smart said on Monday.

“Effort and toughness is what Drew embodies, he’s a captain …. You won’t find a play that he doesn’t cover down. He’s by the pile, he’s knocking people off the pile. I don’t know what it is, but he has elite stamina to run and play and just keep playing. He can play every snap and not get tired.”

Georgia linebacker Justin Williams certainly vouches for Bobo.

“Drew is one of the toughest people I’ve met in my life,” Williams said. “I feel he’s faced a lot of adversity in his life, whether that’s through injury or people always talking about him when he was coming up as a walk-on, and all the challenges he’s faced and he’s gone through that and accepted the challenge.

“I feel Drew, every day, he comes ready to play and he takes on the role of being a leader. He does everthing Coach Smart asks him to do and he’s a tough son of a gun, so going against him every day in practice is a hard task.”