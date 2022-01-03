Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury report, practice news for 2022 National Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and the latest practice news for the 2022 National Championship Game.
The two teams convincingly won their College Football Playoff semifinals, with Georgia beating Michigan 34-11 and Alabama easily getting past Cincinnati 27-6. These two teams met in the 2018 National Championship game, with Alabama winning 26-23.
Georgia football-Alabama live updates, practice news
11:45 a.m., Jan. 3 update: Alabama coach Nick Saban, running back Brian Robinson and linebacker Will Anderson will speak with reporters at noon. Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Derion Kendrick will speak to reporters at 1 p.m. ET.
Georgia and Alabama were the only two teams to hold the No. 1 ranking during the 2021 season. Now, one of those teams will end the season as the No. 1 team in the country.
These two teams met earlier this season, with Alabama easily besting the Bulldogs 41-24. It is the only time this season the Georgia defense has given up more than 17 points in a game this season. The Georgia offense also struggled in the second half, with Bennett throwing two costly interceptions in the game.
Minutes after Georgia took down Michigan, Smart quickly shifted the conversation from celebrating the win over Michigan to focusing on Alabama.
“I want to get focused on Alabama,” Smart said. “They got a five, six-hour head start. To be honest with you guys, I’m not interested in celebrating that. We’ll look back on that win and that’ll be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead, and that’s the objective and that’s what our guys -- they worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season.”
Much will be made about Smart and Georgia’s inability to beat Saban and Alabama, as the Alabama head coach has won seven consecutive games against Georgia dating back to 2008. The Bulldogs have lost close games against Alabama and also in blowout fashion. This game will be played in Indianapolis, the first time these two teams will have met outside of the south. The prior matchups all took place in either Athens, Ga., Tuscaloosa, Ala., or Atlanta.
A win for Alabama would give the Crimson Tide back-to-back national championships. For Georgia, it would be its first national championship since 1980.
Georgia football injury report for 2022 National Championship Game
Arian Smith (out, knee), Tykee Smith (out, knee), Trezmen Marshall (out, knee), Rian Davis (out, quad), Jalen Kimber (out, shoulder), Tate Ratledge (out, foot)
Georgia football-Alabama game time for 2022 National Championship game
The Georgia football-Alabama game is set for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff
Georgia football-Alabama TV channel for 2022 National Championship game
The Georgia football-Alabama game will be broadcast on ESPN.
