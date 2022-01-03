Georgia football-Alabama: Live updates, injury report, practice news for 2022 National Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Below you can find live updates, an injury report and the latest practice news for the 2022 National Championship Game. The two teams convincingly won their College Football Playoff semifinals, with Georgia beating Michigan 34-11 and Alabama easily getting past Cincinnati 27-6. These two teams met in the 2018 National Championship game, with Alabama winning 26-23. Georgia football-Alabama live updates, practice news 11:45 a.m., Jan. 3 update: Alabama coach Nick Saban, running back Brian Robinson and linebacker Will Anderson will speak with reporters at noon. Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Derion Kendrick will speak to reporters at 1 p.m. ET.

Georgia and Alabama were the only two teams to hold the No. 1 ranking during the 2021 season. Now, one of those teams will end the season as the No. 1 team in the country. These two teams met earlier this season, with Alabama easily besting the Bulldogs 41-24. It is the only time this season the Georgia defense has given up more than 17 points in a game this season. The Georgia offense also struggled in the second half, with Bennett throwing two costly interceptions in the game. Minutes after Georgia took down Michigan, Smart quickly shifted the conversation from celebrating the win over Michigan to focusing on Alabama.