Former Georgia football captain Adam Anderson allowed in Athens for NFL workout, felony cases pending

Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson has been cleared in court to return to the Athens area for the Bulldogs’ annual “Pro Day” workout in front of NFL coaches and scouts on March 16. Anderson, who has been accused of rape by two different women, has been in South Florida training for NFL workouts. Anderson has not been indicted, so there is no further information about a court date.

RELATED: Georgia football star Adam Anderson released on bond “He has no control over matters at this time,” said Steve Sadow, Anderson’s attorney. “It’s totally in the hands of the prosecutor.” The NFL combine takes place March 1-6 in Indianapolis, with the 2022 NFL Draft set for April 28-30. Georgia has a program-record 14 players headed to the combine, but Anderson was not invited. The Friday hearing in Athens was to determine if the conditions of Anderson’s bond could be modified. The former Georgia sacks leader was previously barred from appearing in the Western Judicial Circuit — Athens and Oconee County — except for legal matters and academic matters that had to do with the University of Georgia.

Sadow said that, at the time of this publication, there has been no decision made at the University of Georgia on whether his client will be allowed to work out in the indoor football building with his former teammates. There’s an alternate plan in place for Anderson to hold a private workout in the Athens area if UGA does not allow him inside the building on Pro Day. Sadow confirmed the plan is for Anderson to come to the Athens area for the workout and then leave the same day. Anderson, a projected first-round NFL draft talent, was arrested and charged with felony rape on Nov. 10 after a 21-year-old woman filed a report with Athens Clarke-County Police on Friday, Oct. 29. RELATED: Details emerge on Adam Anderson charges, accusor Anderson was a game captain for Georgia in its annual rivalry game with Florida on Oct. 30, the day after the alleged victim filed a report. Kirby Smart suspended Anderson indefinitely on Nov. 2, after UGA officials said the school learned of the allegation.

A second, unnamed, accuser later came forward and claimed Anderson raped her in Oconee County in October of 2020. On Friday, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that Deputy Chief District Attorney Sam d’Entremont told the court Anderson broke terms of his Nov. 17 bond, which was $25,000 and included a stipulation that he live in his hometown of Rome, Ga. Anderson, as aforementioned, has been in training in South Florida. Chief Superior Court Judge Eric Norris ruled that Anderson was not restricted to living in Rome, Ga., exclusively, as he was not under “a house arrest.” Georgia players, including rising star Nolan Smith, have appeared in court in support of Anderson.

