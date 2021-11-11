Georgia sacks leader Adam Anderson charged with rape
Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap.
Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case report was filed by the Athens Clark County police involving 21-year-old female.
RELATED: Details emerge, Georgia sacks leader under investigation
Per the field case report:
“The victim stated that she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to the suspect penetrating her while she was lying (in) a bed. She stated that it was nonconsensual and that she was able to leave.”
The alleged incident occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, the day the Georgia football team traveled to Jacksonville for a game against Florida.
Anderson, one of the four team captains for the rivalry game, played against the Gators and recorded seven tackles and a sack.
Bulldogs’ coach Kirby Smart did not know Anderson was under investigation when he played him against Florida according to the Georgia Athletic Association.
AJC.com reported the GAA said Monday that no one at UGA knew Anderson was under investigation until Nov. 1, when it received notification from authorities.
