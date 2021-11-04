Kirby Smart releases official statement regarding status of Adam Anderson

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released an official statement on the status of Adam Anderson. The Georgia linebacker is currently being investigated on a rape allegation by the Athens Clarke-County Police Department “We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

Related: Georgia sacks leader Adam Anderson under investigation on rape allegation Anderson has not yet been charged with any crimes, as the investigation is ongoing. “There will be a thorough investigation,” Lt. Shaun Barnett told DawgNation on Thursday night. “It’s still ongoing.” The alleged incident involving a 21-year old female occurred between the hours of 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Friday, October 29, hours before Georgia left for Jacksonville, Fla., to play the Florida Gators. According to the police incident report obtained by DawgNation: “The victim stated that she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to the suspect penetrating her while she was lying (in) a bed. She stated that it was nonconsensual and that she was able to leave.” As of the date of the police incident report — which was filed on Oct. 29 — Anderson had not yet been contacted.

Anderson played in the game against Florida, as he finished with seven tackles and 0.5 sack. Anderson did have his hand wrapped in the game. Smart told reporters on Monday that Anderson had a UCL sprain in his figure, which was as to why he had the cast on. “He has a UCL, finger sprain deal that is bothering him,” Smart said. “We felt that he would be more effective in a club than a cast. We would love for him to have grip, but he didn’t feel like he would have grip. A lot of times, when you have a club, you can play without worrying about it. So, the concern wasn’t there of it hurting or hurting it, It was protected.” Anderson is the team’s leader in sacks this season. According to a report from Dawgs247, Anderson has missed practice time this week. The Bulldogs next take on Missouri on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET.

UGA News