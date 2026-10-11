Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 20-17 win over Alabama

It has been a long time coming but Georgia has finally beaten Alabama in Tuscaloosa and has established itself as the clear No.1 team in the nation.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams is live from the field to breakdown UGA’s huge win over Alabama.

Our analyst, former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship joins Brandon from Bryant-Denny Stadium for his thoughts. Plus, we will hear from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton. DawgNation Insider Jeff Sentell will also join us to tell us what the players had to say and why Alabama fans should be ashamed of how they handled themselves after the game.

To watch this edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show, simply click the link for the video at the top of the page.