Georgia was ranked No. 2 before taking down No. 6 Alabama, 20-17, to get its first win in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

Combine the Bulldogs showing their mettle in a huge road test and previous top-ranked Texas falling to unranked Oklahoma, and Georgia has emerged as the new No. 1 team in the Week 6 AP Poll.

Georgia also took over the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll.

In the AP Poll, Texas fell to No. 7 and Alabama did not fall in the rankings, remaining at No. 6. In the Coaches Poll, Texas moved to No. 6 and Alabama stayed at No. 7.

With the win against Alabama, Georgia moved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, the only remaining undefeated team in the conference.

The Bulldogs have endured despite being quite banged up. They were missing wide receiver Isiah Canion plus their top two running backs, Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, against Bama, but got a stellar performance from running back Dwight Phillips Jr. (120 rushing yards on 17 carries).

Elsewhere in the AP Poll for SEC teams: Ole Miss remains at No. 9 and Missouri, coming off a 27-6 win vs. Texas A&M, moves up one spot to No. 13. Tennessee also moves up one spot to No. 14 after a 24-17 win at Arkansas.

Kentucky leaps to No. 15 after its second straight overtime win, this one a 35-34 contest against LSU. This was also the second straight game the Wildcats won by going for the two-point conversion in extra time. LSU, previously at No. 10, earned its second loss and fell to No. 22.

After starting the season 4-0, Florida falls out of the Top 25 with its second consecutive loss (this one a 38-19 contest against South Carolina), though the Gators did receive nine votes.

Next up for Georgia, it will host Auburn (3-2 overall, 1-2 SEC) Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Auburn has registered wins against Baylor, Southern Miss and Vanderbilt and losses against Florida and Tennessee.

Here’s a look at the full AP Top 25: