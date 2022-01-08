Alabama coach Nick Saban at ease in Indianapolis: ‘The focus has been good’

“My question is, how come we’re not doing this outside?” Saban said, poking fun at the bundled-up media crowd that greeted Alabama at the Indianapolis Airport on Friday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Saban was all smiles upon arriving in the heart of the Midwest, where he landed his first two head coaching job at Toledo (1990) and Michigan State (1995-1999).

The Crimson Tide is a 3-point underdog to Georgia in the 8 p.m. matchup on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Still, Saban carries himself with the sort of ease and familiarity one might expect of a seven-time national championship coach who makes it a habit to put his team on the big stage.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 at least one week every season dating back to 2007, and the Tide enter this game as the defending national champions.

Alabama is coming off a 27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl CFP Semifinal on Dec. 31in Dallas, now moving its final preparations from Tuscaloosa to Indianapolis.

“It’s not a normal routine for players to be away from home for a week, come home and have a couple of days off, start on a new game and then travel today after practice,” Saban said. “But the focus has been good.”

Saban said the opportunity to play the same team twice in the same season presents a good opportunity for players with aspirations to compete at the next level.