Georgia football spread holding firm, Alabama-Ole Miss has eye-popping betting line

ATHENS — The ESPN College GameDay set is headed to Georgia, but the center of Saturday afternoon football takes place in Tuscaloosa. The road to the College Football Playoffs still runs through Alabama, and CBS dictated that Ole Miss’ game against the Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium be the crown jewel set for 3:30 p.m.

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite over the Lane Kiffin-coached Rebels in what’s expected to be a shootout. The defending national champion Tide has won the last two meetings in such fashion, 63-48 last year and 59-31 in 2019 when the teams last met in Tuscaloosa. The over/under for this game is set at 78 points. Alabama has won the last five games in the series, but it’s worth noting Ole Miss is coming off a bye week. The Rebels’ last wins over the Tide came in 2014 (23-17) and 2015 (43-37), with former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze at the helm. The Georgia-Arkansas game has the luster of featuring two Top 10 teams and coaching acquaintances.

RELATED: Georgia football is heavily favored to beat the Razorbacks The No. 2-ranked Bulldogs are coached by Kirby Smart, while the coach of the No. 8-ranked Razorbacks, Sam Pittman, worked for from 2016-2018. RELATED: Sam Pittman exchanges hilarious text message with Georgia coach Two other key league games feature divisional foes facing off as Auburn travels to LSU, and Florida plays at Kentucky. There were plenty of “War Eagle” cheers last season in Auburn when their Tigers beat the Bayou Bengals by a 48-11 count. Meanwhile, the No. 9-ranked Gators (3-1) aim to continue the momentum they generated with last Saturday’s win against Tennessee when they travel to play the unbeaten Wildcats (4-0).

Florida has dominated the series, losing just once in the past 34 years, three years ago in The Swamp. The Gators have won 16 straight over Kentucky in Lexington.

