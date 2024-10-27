We’re now through the first two full months of the season and have a better idea of which teams will be in the College Football Playoff picture.

As we enter November, Georgia sits as the No. 2 team in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10. Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team, even if Texas A&M is the top team in the SEC at the moment as the Aggies are the lone unbeaten team in conference play.

At the top of the polls, Oregon comes in at No. 1, while Penn State is No. 3 and Ohio State comes in at No. 4. Penn State and Ohio State will play each other this week, as the Nittany Lions host the Buckeyes. Ohio State lost to Oregon earlier this season.

Georgia is also the No. 2 team in the Coaches Poll for Week 10 as well.

Miami checks in at No. 5. Texas is the next-highest-ranked SEC team, with Tennessee and Texas A&M. also landing in the top 10. Georgia will host the Volunteers on Nov. 16 in what will be a pivotal SEC matchup.

Before Georgia gets there though, the Bulldogs must take care of the Florida Gators. Florida is 4-3 on the season, while Georgia is 6-1.

The game will once again be played away from the confines of Sanford Stadium, as it will take place in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia has already played games against Clemson, Alabama and Texas away from home.

Georgia will get the chance to take on a freshman quarterback in DJ Lagway, which should give the Georgia secondary a chance to make some plays in the game.

“All you can ask your kids to do is work, compete, be competitive, be tough,” Smart said. “And they do that, and I’m pleased with how hard they work and compete. We haven’t made some plays on the ball that I think could have rewarded us or maybe when offenses make mistakes we don’t capitalize on that mistake a la a dropped pick.”

Georgia has won the last three games in the rivalry with Florida, as the Bulldogs won 43-20 last season. Smart is 6-2 his career against Florida and is 2-0 against Billy Napier. The last time Georgia won four consecutive games against Florida was from 1980 through 1983.

Saturday’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 10