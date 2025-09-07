ATHENS — Georgia will have its first real test of the season when it goes on the road to face the Tennessee Volunteers.

With the new AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3, Georgia comes in as the No. 6 team. Tennessee moves up to No. 15.

Both teams faced FCS foes this past Saturday. Georgia came away with a meager 28-6 win over Austin Peay.

After the game, Kirby Smart fielded plenty of questions about Georgia’s offense and what it has to clean up.

“We’ve got to find ways to be explosive,” Smart said. “I mean, you’ve got to be able to throw the ball downfield and take shots. And that’s probably the toughest thing that I’ve been most disappointed in.”

As for the Volunteers, they hammered East Tennessee State 72-17. That result comes a week after Tennessee beat Syracuse in Atlanta to open the season.

Georgia has had a lot of success against Tennessee under Smart. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games against the Volunteers. He is 4-0 in Neyland Stadium as a coach, winning each game by at least 20 points.

If the Bulldogs do that again this coming Saturday, it would be fairly surprising. Georgia is a 7-point favorite to open the week.

Saturday will be the first road start for Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.

He will be entering a difficult road environment, one Smart hopes he is ready for.

“It’s always an adventure,” Smart said. “We’ve been preparing for that, knowing that all along it’s going to be different when you go up there. You’ve got to be prepared for it. You’ve got to have confidence in your plan. You’ve got to go execute as a unit. It’s not you against 100,000. It’s you against 11-11.”

Georgia came in at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to preview the game.

Below you can find the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

