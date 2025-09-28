ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, losing 24-21 to Alabama at home.

The defeat sent Georgia tumbling down in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6, with the Bulldogs coming in at No. 12. Alabama is now up to No. 10 after its win.

Georgia came in at No. 10 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Ole Miss is the highest-ranked SEC team now, after the Rebels beat LSU on Saturday.

Ole Miss visits Georgia on Oct. 19 in a game that will be critical for Georgia’s chances moving forward. The Bulldogs still have games left against the No. 4, 9, and 17-ranked teams in this week’s AP Poll.

After the defeat to Alabama, Georgia coach Kirby Smart stressed the importance of getting better.

Georgia does still have a lot to play for and the Bulldogs last year overcame a September loss to Alabama to make the College Football Playoff and win the SEC.

“This is the new era of what we’re going to see,”Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “There’s games like that all over college football, and they’re going to continue to be, and you know what? They’ve got to go play a good team next week, we’ve got to go play a good team next week. It’s just what it is. I realize it’s a big game, I realize everybody wants to make a big deal about it, but for us, it happened to us last year, right? We’ve got to go worry about the next one, because you can’t let this game beat you twice.”

The loss moves Smart to 1-7 against Alabama. When Smart was asked about his shortcomings against the Crimson Tide specifically, he made sure to point out that he’s more focused on this team improving.

" I’m gonna be happy, and just go-lucky if our team comes back and plays well," Smart said. “That’s what I worry about. But that, it’s just, we’ve got to get better.”

Georgia returns to action next week against the Kentucky Wildcats, with the game set for a noon ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 6 below.

