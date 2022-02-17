Recruiting competition for 2023 Georgia QB target Arch Manning growing with Florida, LSU in mix
ATHENS — It turns out the number of schools that Arch Manning is considering is growing, not shrinking, per a report citing the star quarterback’s father, Cooper.
“A recent report that 2023′s No. 1 recruit Arch Manning is down to two schools is not true, his father Cooper told 247Sports on Wednesday,” 247sports reporter Steve Wiltfong said.
The new reports are that Arch Manning plans to make a visit to meet with new Florida coach Billy Napier at some point this spring or in the summer. Napier visited Arch Manning at New Orleans Isidore Newman School last month.
The home state LSU Tigers are back in the picture with the hiring of Brian Kelly, per the updated projections.
Georgia remains a favorite with the Manning family quite familiar with former Ole Miss head coach and current UGA line coach Matt Luke.
The NFL schemes applied by offensive coordinator Todd Monken are also a positive for the Bulldogs, who will feature one of the best offensive lines in college football for the foreseeable future.
