Georgia with tight end Arik Gilbert enters name in NCAA transfer portal

Arik Gilbert-Georgia football-UGA football
Arik Gilbert caught two touchdowns at G-Day for Georgia on April 17, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, per On3.

Gilbert, a former 5-star prospect from Marietta, began his career at LSU before transferring to Georgia before the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs bring back All-American tight end Brock Bowers at the position and rising sophomore Oscar Delp is expected to be ready to contribute more significantly.

Georgia junior tight end Darnell Washington has recently been projected as high as the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is expected to declare himself eligible after the No 1-ranked Bulldogs conclude their CFP run.

Gilbert said out the first year in Athens while dealing with personal issues and played in three of the Bulldogs’ 13 games this season.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Gilbert had two catches for 16 yards including a touchdown in Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt.

Gilbert was a Freshman All-SEC selection at LSU, starting all eight games he played for former coach Ed Orgeron and catching 35 passes for 368 yards with 2 TDs.

More details as they develop

